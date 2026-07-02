Kane saves England as USA, Belgium reach last 16

England's forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 32 match football between England and the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, 2026. — AFP

LOS ANGELES: Harry Kane scored twice to rescue England from the brink of a calamitous World Cup exit as co-hosts the United States swept into the last 16 with victory in their primetime clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Another breathless day of World Cup action kicked off with England captain Kane scoring twice in the last 15 minutes to help the Three Lions snatch a 2-1 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Belgium meanwhile pulled off an incredible comeback against Senegal, recovering from a 2-0 deficit with four minutes of normal time remaining to win 3-2 after extra-time in Seattle.

The Belgians will now play the United States in the last 16 next week after the hosts overcame the sending off of star striker Folarin Balogun to defeat Bosnia 2-0 in Santa Clara, California.

England, meanwhile, are now preparing for a daunting trip to take on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday following Kane's late show in Atlanta.

DR Congo had threatened to pull off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history after winger Brian Cipenga fired the Leopards ahead in the seventh minute.

But Kane equalised with a 75th-minute header and then lashed home a superb winner 11 minutes later to secure the win.

"We spoke about people having hero moments, it could be anyone in the team. A save from (goalkeeper Jordan) Pickford, a block from a defender, whoever it is. We have hero moments, and for me it was the day," said a beaming Kane.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said the win was testament to his team's never-say-die approach.

"This team today did not accept a defeat as an outcome," England boss Tuchel said. "It makes me very proud, because they did what was necessary.

"The going got tough, and they showed up, and we got a deserved win, even if it was a late one."

History for USA

The USA will now turn their attention to next Monday's date with Belgium in Seattle after the Americans surged past Bosnia at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sebastian Berhalter #14 of the United States celebrates victory after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California, US. — AFP

The 2-0 win was the USA's first World Cup knockout victory in nearly a quarter-century and only their second ever, with an estimated 30 million Americans expected to tune in for the clash.

But the victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side was bittersweet following the dismissal of star striker Balogun.

Balogun had sent the home crowd into raptures on the stroke of half-time after firing the Americans into the lead after a dominant first half.

But Balogun was dismissed early in the second half for an inadvertent stamp on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic.

But even with the US forced into a 10-man rearguard action, Malik Tillman curled in a free kick to secure the win.

"We had to dig deep for that one," USA forward Christian Pulisic said.

"It didn't go exactly to plan with the red but that shows what a good team we are."