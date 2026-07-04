In pictures: Iran begins week of funeral ceremonies for slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran’s Grand Mosalla ahead of the funeral ceremony, which officially began, to witness the last glance of their late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the first US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28.

Iran was staging a week of mass funeral processions for Khamenei, whose 37-year reign was brought to an end in February by the first airstrike of the war, in a show of public devotion to the Islamic Republic's revolutionary zeal.

Khamenei's remains were expected to be taken to Qom, Najaf and Kerbala before being laid to rest on Thursday in Mashhad, home to the country's holiest pilgrim shrine.

On Friday, the coffins carrying the remains of the late Khamenei and his family members, including a minor granddaughter, were draped in Iranian flags and unveiled to the throng of sobbing supporters beating their heads, who wanted to say their last goodbye to the late Supreme Leader.

Several foreign dignitaries, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese National People's Congress deputy head He Wei, and Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, were among the foreign leaders and officials attending.

The coffins of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members in the colours of Iranian flags on the stage, as people gather for a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026.— Reuters A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026.— Reuters

A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026.— Reuters

Mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters

Water is sprayed on people attending a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters

Mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters

The body of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes, arrived at Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex ahead of his funeral, state media reported on July 3.— AFP

Mourners carry the coffin of Zahra Haddad Adel, wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, during her funeral in Tehran on July 2, 2026.— AFP

Member of the Assembly of Experts Mohsen Qomi, Chief Justice of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, Father-in-law of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Gholamali Haddad Adel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei attend a farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran, July 3, 2026.— Reuters



