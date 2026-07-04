Prince William sends hidden message to Harry in bombshell announcement

Prince William sends clear message to Harry in bombshell announcement

Prince William has excited his US fans with bombshell announcement during a surprise appearance at the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Football Association, gave a pause to Prince Harry's thoughts for a while, admitting admitted to the NFL stars that he's very much exited to jet off to America.

The future British monarch, 44, said if England made the World Cup final he won't take a minute to stay at home and wil travel to the US to support the team.

If William's hopes and dreams do come true, the final is taking place on Sunday 19 July, and that's just days after Prince Harry is set to conclude his UK trip, which is provisionally happening 7 - 11 July.

There is speculation that Harry will also attend the final with Meghan Markle.

The expected presence of both royal brothers at one of the world's biggest sporting events could mark a powerful moment of unity — a rare public show of support as family, years after Harry stepped back from royal duties to build a new life in Montecito with Meghan and their children.

Princess Kate's husband also asked the Kelces to join him watching the final. It wouldn't be the first time that Harry's brother has made a last-minute trip to watch a football final.

Harry is heading to the UK to mark the official one year to go countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games, which are being hosted in Birmingham this time.

In 2025, the father of three flew out to Switzerland to support the Lionesses in the UEFA Women's Euro final against Spain, which they won. The year prior, he jetted to Berlin to watch the England Men’s national team take on Spain.

King Charles' eldest son has been very vocal about his faith in the current England team. He revealed his thoughts with the squad and management team, saying: "It's not going to be an easy tournament as you well know. It's going to be one of the hardest World Cups there's probably been in the modern era, but I have no doubt you'll rise to the occasion."