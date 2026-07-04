Fact-check: Video of woman shooting alleged harasser in Lahore is AI generated

Punjab Police confirmed that the video was created by AI tools and no such incident was reported in the city

A video circulating on social media claims to show a young woman opening fire on a man who allegedly harassed her on a street in Lahore, forcing him to flee. The clip has been widely shared as authentic CCTV footage, with users praising the woman’s actions as an act of self-defence.

The claim is false. The video is not authentic and was generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim

On June 29, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a 10-second footage claiming to show CCTV footage of a young woman in Lahore pointing a gun at an alleged harasser riding a motorbike and firing at him, forcing him to run.

The user captioned the video: “In Lahore, a courageous girl instantly fired straight bullets at a young man harassing her on the road. She refused to be a victim and stood her ground. Self-defense is not a crime.”

The footage carries a timestamp of 28/06/2026, giving the impression that it is genuine CCTV footage of a real incident.

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed more than 70,800 times, received 456 likes and had been reposted 119 times.

Screengrab of post claiming to show CCTV footage of a young woman in Lahore pointing a gun at an alleged harasser riding a motorbike and firing at him.

Similar versions of the claim were also shared on Facebook and Instagram here and here.

Fact

No such incident has been reported in Lahore. Independent verification by Geo Fact Check, along with confirmation from Punjab Police and AI-detection tools, indicates that the video was generated using artificial intelligence.

Mubashir Hussain, the director of public relations at Punjab Police, confirmed to Geo Fact Check via message that the video was "100% created by AI tools".

Another police official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, also confirmed that the footage is not authentic and does not depict a real incident in Lahore.

"It is likely an AI generated video. No such incident has been reported so far," the officer said.

Geo Fact Check also analysed the video using Hive Moderation, an AI content detection platform. The platform assigned an aggregated score of 64%, indicating that the video is likely AI.

Hive Moderation indicates a high probability that the video was generated using AI tools.

The clip was further examined using DeepFake-O-Meter, a detection platform developed by the University at Buffalo's Media Forensics Lab. The platform assessed the video as having a high likelihood of being AI-generated.

Screenshot from the University at Buffalo's DeepFake O Meter assessing the video as "Likely AI Generated" with high confidence.

Verdict: The viral video does not show a real incident in Lahore. Punjab Police confirmed that no such incident has been reported and stated that the footage was created using AI tools.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]