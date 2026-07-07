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King Charles makes it clear: 'No one will harm Prince Harry'

King Charles' vow to Prince Harry: 'I Will Protect my son at ay cost', claims insider

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 07, 2026

King Charles makes it clear: No one will harm Prince Harry
King Charles makes it clear: 'No one will harm Prince Harry'

Prince Harry, who's not staying at Buckingham Palace during his trip to the UK, still carries the full blessing of his dad King Charles who vows to protect him at any cost.   

The Duke of Sussex took a solo flight to the UK as security concerns kept Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet from joining him.

However, an insider has claimed that the British monarh has done what he can for his estranged son's security in Britain.

"King Charles is always concerned about his security and he does what he can in his capacity. He never wants his son to suffer from any trouble," they added," the insider said.

The source, close to the palace, explained: "He is Harry's dad. He's the King of  Britain, where the Duke arrives to promote his Invictus Games. And there's no question that the monarch will not take measures for his security and protection."

"The King vows to Harry, 'I Will Protect my son at ay cost'," claimed insider.

Teh comments come after Buckingham Palace's statement about Harry's accomodation, deneying the Duke of Sussex will not be staying at the palace during his visit to London this week, despite his team announcing he had accepted an invitation to do so.

Royal sources said the duke had not responded in time to the offer of accommodation at a royal residence, adding he had been informed on Saturday evening that he would not be able to stay there.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry responded despite their earlier statement they understood that the offer to stay at the palace had been "withdrawn" - a decision they described as "disappointing".

There was an offer of accommodation for Harry, but the Sussex team had failed to confirm whether it would accept and had then formally declined the invitation on Saturday.

Harry arrived in Britain for a series of public engagements on seven-day trip. However, the royal family has shifted attention onto its own packed schedule.

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