Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov shake hands before their meeting in Kyrgyzstan on July 7, 2026. — APP

Leaders agree to expand trade, regional connectivity.

Both sides agree to boost ties in tourism, IT, education.

Ties rooted in shared faith, history, regional aspirations: FO.



President Asif Ali Zardari and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, expanding economic cooperation, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Speaking at the delegation level talks with the Kyrgyz President, President Zardari said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan share deep-rooted brotherly relations based on common faith, shared history, and cultural links.

President Zardari, who is on on four-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan, stressed the need to further deepen cooperation by increasing trade, improving connectivity through more direct flights, and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

This is the first visit by a Pakistani president to the Kyrgyz Republic in 21 years, marking a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship.

The visit follows the successful trip of President Zhaparov to Pakistan in December 2025 and reflects the sustained upward trajectory of high-level engagement between the two countries.

The president said both countries should work together to achieve shared progress, noting that neighbours must strengthen cooperation for mutual prosperity.

He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, describing it as a reflection of the international community’s confidence in the country’s constructive role in promoting peace, security, and multilateral cooperation.

President Zardari said Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Kyrgyzstan on regional and international issues. He highlighted the historic links between the two countries through the ancient Silk Route and expressed confidence that the longstanding relationship could be strengthened further.

He said Pakistan is keen to expand trade by supplying quality products to Kyrgyzstan at competitive prices and called for enhanced cooperation in industry, research, innovation, and modern technology.

He emphasised the importance of investing in the younger generation and creating a peaceful and prosperous future through joint efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sadyr Japarov said Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and is committed to taking bilateral ties to new heights.

He reaffirmed his country’s resolve to implement the CASA-1000 project and enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

President Japarov also said the two countries would expand collaboration in agriculture, textiles, mines and minerals, the halal industry, healthcare, information technology, science, education, and tourism.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy warm and fraternal relations, anchored in shared history, faith, culture and common aspirations for peace, connectivity and prosperity in Central and South Asia, the Foreign Office said on Monday.