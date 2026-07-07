Govt to further streamline passport home delivery for overseas Pakistanis

This file photo shows a book of Pakistani passport. — Radio Pakistan

DG Immigration chairs meeting with officials from Nadra, DHL.

Huddle discusses measures to expedite passport delivery services.

Meeting decides to ensure maximum convenience for diaspora.



In a bid to facilitate diaspora, the federal government is mulling further streamlining passport home delivery services to overseas Pakistanis.

In line with the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, DG Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting with representatives of Nadra, and DHL to enhance passport home delivery services for overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting discussed measures to make passport home delivery service for overseas Pakistanis faster, easier, more reliable. The huddle agreed to finalise procedure for passport home delivery.

The meeting decided to strengthen ties between institutions to provide maximum convenience to Pakistani diaspora.

The decision came days after the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports launched a doorstep passport delivery service, allowing applicants to receive their documents without visiting collection centres.

The initiative was introduced on the directions of the interior minister as part of efforts to improve public convenience and streamline passport delivery.

According to an official statement, the new service would enable applicants to receive their passports at their registered addresses instead of collecting them from passport offices.

Earlier, Naqvi had announced that cashless transactions become operational at all passport offices across Pakistan.

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister had said: "Applicants no longer need to stand in long queues or wait for hours to make payments."

He had maintained that this reform was initiated on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that his team had successfully delivered it.

"This is another step towards making public services faster, more transparent, and more convenient for our citizens. Many more milestones lie ahead, and, InshaAllah, we will continue to achieve them," he had added.