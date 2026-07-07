Prince William, Harry's silent snub speaks volumes as rift runs deep

Prince William and Prince Harry both walked the streets of London within hours of each other on Tuesday, yet the two royal brothers didn’t spare a single minute to say hello — a silent reminder that the rift between them still runs deep.

Despite their close physical proximity, the two Princes appeared reluctant to avail the opportunity of melting hearts.

Willima and Harry undertook separate engagements just miles apart in London on the same day as Harry attended the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation a the first official event of his UK return.

Just 12 miles away and around the same time, the future British monarch ,William, visited Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain (The London Welsh School) in Hanwell, West London, to join students in sending their best wishes to Team Wales ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Princess Diana and King Charles' two sons' separate appearances came as Harry suffered a major legal setback in his years-long battle against the British press.

Earlier on Tuesday, a judge dismissed Harry’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, finding that Harry and the six other claimants had failed to prove their allegations that the publisher unlawfully obtained private information through methods including private investigators, deception, phone hacking or corrupt payments.

However, despite the court loss, Harry showed no outward sign of frustration as he arrived at Chatham House, smiling and appearing relaxed as he greeted attendees after likely learning of the ruling only minutes earlier.

The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry exploded into public view in 2020, when the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals and moved to her home state of California.

Later In his 2023 memoir, Harry referred to William as both his “beloved brother” and his “archnemesis,” detailing the underlying “competition” in their relationship and even a disagreement that turned physical.

In recent years, there has been no communication between the siblings. They have not seen each other on Prince Harry’s visits to the country.

They even publicly kept their distance from each other when they both attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in August 2024.