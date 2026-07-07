Cabinet approves four-year Hajj policy, savings scheme for aspiring pilgrims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, July 7, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM Shehbaz endorses long-term Hajj framework.

Hajj management system to be digitised, PM told.

Railway revenues increase by 24.19% in 2025-26.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved Pakistan's first-ever four-year Hajj Policy and Plan (2027-2030), including a plan for a Shariah-compliant Hajj savings scheme to help citizens plan financially for future pilgrimages.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, the prime minister endorsed the long-term Hajj framework aimed at improving planning, operational efficiency and facilities for intending pilgrims, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

During the meeting, the cabinet commended Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and his team for the successful management of Hajj arrangements this year.

The cabinet was informed that, unlike previous annual policies, the new framework provides a four-year roadmap to facilitate long-term planning.

Standard operating procedures and other regulations will be developed for its implementation, while amendments will be made whenever necessary to ensure compatibility with Saudi laws and regulations.

Under the approved policy, intending pilgrims will be able to register once for any Hajj season up to 2030 instead of undergoing annual registration, enabling the preparation of a priority waiting list.

A Shariah-compliant Hajj savings scheme will also be introduced to help citizens plan financially for future pilgrimages.

The prime minister was informed that the entire Hajj management system, including payments, complaints handling and monitoring, would be digitised to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The new policy also provides separate quotas for government and private Hajj schemes, introduces both long and short Hajj packages, and includes mandatory pilgrim training, Takaful coverage and emergency response arrangements.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz directed that the appointment of Hajj assistants be carried out through a transparent and strictly merit-based process.

He also instructed authorities to ensure independent third-party validation of services provided under both the public and private Hajj schemes.

Railway revenue jumps 24.19%

The cabinet also approved a policy for outsourcing the services of the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) and the Regional Blood Centre (RBC) in Islamabad to improve the delivery of quality healthcare services.

The Ministry of National Health Services was directed to complete the outsourcing process in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

The cabinet also reviewed the performance of Pakistan Railways during a briefing by Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi.

Members were informed that railway revenues had increased from Rs95 billion in 2024-25 to more than Rs115 billion in 2025-26, reflecting a growth of 24.19%.

The briefing highlighted an increase of over Rs8 billion in freight revenue, more than Rs7 billion in other income, over Rs6 billion in property and land revenue, while passenger revenue also registered a 3.37% increase.

The federal cabinet also ratified the decisions taken during the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) meeting held on May 19, 2026, and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on July 2, 2026.