Cargo plane goes missing 300 nautical miles from Karachi: aviation sources

This representational image shows a silhouette of an aircraft in flight. — Pexels/File

A cargo aircraft has gone missing approximately 300 nautical miles from Karachi after losing contact during a flight over the sea near Ormara in Balochistan, aviation sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The sources said the aircraft, operated by a Pakistani cargo company, disappeared while flying near Ormara. They added that contact with the aircraft was lost at 9:32pm.

According to Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) sources, the cargo flight was travelling from Sharjah to Karachi when communication with the aircraft was interrupted.

The PAA sources added a search operation has been launched to locate the missing aircraft following the loss of contact.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.