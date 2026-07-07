Cargo plane goes missing 300 nautical miles from Karachi: aviation sources

Published July 07, 2026
A cargo aircraft has gone missing approximately 300 nautical miles from Karachi after losing contact during a flight over the sea near Ormara in Balochistan, aviation sources told Geo News on Tuesday.
The sources said the aircraft, operated by a Pakistani cargo company, disappeared while flying near Ormara. They added that contact with the aircraft was lost at 9:32pm.
According to Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) sources, the cargo flight was travelling from Sharjah to Karachi when communication with the aircraft was interrupted.
The PAA sources added a search operation has been launched to locate the missing aircraft following the loss of contact.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.