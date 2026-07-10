What forced Meghan Markle to return UK?

Meghan Markle, who's making headlines for her return to the UK days after Harry's arrivel to promote the Invictus Games, made a wise decision to stay with his husband to protect his mental health after two major setbacks in his life with in a week.

The Duchess of Duke, who was recently accused of leaving Harry alone in crisis after humiliating court defeat in phone hacking case, rjected all rumours and speculation about her relationship and returned to the arms of a loser.

"The Duchess changed her plans at the last minute to stand by Harry. In the face of fresh blows from the court and the royal family, she’s making sure he never feels alone, a source claimed.

The 44-year-old former actress rejected claims that she would quietly pull out at the last minute.

It emerges after a top royal commentator accused Markle of not wanting to be around Prince Harry after his latest setbacks.

"I predicted that we might see her if he won, and we would not see her if he didn't, because I don't think she wants to be on the arm of a loser," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared on the July 8 episode of The Royal Exclusive podcast, referring to his four-year lawsuit against a UK publication.