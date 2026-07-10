Richmond home where Imran Khan lived with Goldsmiths goes on sale for £25mn

The facade of the 10-bedroom detached property, known as Ormeley Lodge, located on Ham Common in Richmond, southwest London, close to Richmond Park. — rightmove.co.uk

LONDON: The historic Richmond home where former prime minister Imran Khan lived for years with his ex-wife Jemima Khan and her mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith — during and after the marriage break up — has gone on the market with an asking price of £25 million.

The 10-bedroom detached property, known as Ormeley Lodge, is located on Ham Common in Richmond, southwest London, close to Richmond Park.

According to the property listing, the early Georgian house covers around 15,814 sq ft and includes seven bathrooms, gardens and a cottage.

It is from this address that Khan regularly recorded shows and message with Geo News for the channel's "Pukaar" campaign after the country's worst ever flooding tragedy in around 2006.

A Goldsmith family source confirmed to Geo News that the house has been put up for sale following the death of Lady Annabel, Jemima's mother, who passed away in October 2025.

The family source said: "The house has been put on the market after the death of Annabel Goldsmith. Jemima Khan lives a few miles away and both her sons live separately. There is no practical purpose left in keeping the house, therefore we are selling it. The house has great memories for us as a family. The passing of Annabel Goldsmith has left a deep void in our lives."

The house is closely linked with Pakistan's political history because Khan used it as his London base for nearly two decades. He stayed at the property during his marriage to Jemima and continued to use the annexe of the house after their divorce.

During his visits to London, Khan held several political meetings at the property and met Pakistani media representatives, politicians and close associates there.

The house remained his regular London base until around 2014, when he is understood to have stayed there for the last time, never using it again after his marriage to Reham Khan and then Bushra Begum.

The Richmond property also became a political flashpoint in later years. In 2014, a protest was held outside while Khan was inside the house. He was later taken away in a car driven by his close aide Zulfi Bukhari.

In the years after Khan's removal from office, the house became the scene of several protests led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters in the UK.

The protests were linked to counter-demonstrations after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters regularly gathered outside Avenfield apartments, the London residence of the Sharif family — near Hyde Park around 10 miles away.

Jemima publicly criticised the protests outside her mother's house on several occasions, saying it was unfair to target the private residence of her elderly mother.

Ormeley Lodge has remained a well-known address in British high society and Pakistani politics. For the Goldsmith family, it was a family home filled with memories. For Khan and his supporters, it was once one of the most important political meeting points outside Pakistan.

The source said Jemima lives a few miles away in West London, while her sons with Khan, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, live separately.

Jemima is set to marry Irish-Australian financier Cameron O'Reilly, the son of the late Irish businessman and former rugby international Sir Anthony O'Reilly. According to reports, Jemima and O'Reilly have been in a relationship for around a year and divide their time between Switzerland and West London.