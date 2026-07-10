Charles Spencer welcomes special members to Diana's home

Princess Diana’s brother released a scenic video, welcoming special members on Althorp Estate.

Taking to Instagram, Charles Spencer shared that he has just introduced four black swans to Althorp’s Round Oval Lake.

For the unversed, it is a private, final resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Charles wrote, “I’ve just introduced these four beautiful, young, black swans (two male, two female) to Althorp’s Round Oval Lake. Their plumage will darken as they age.

“These were a favourite breed, in childhood - so exotic (they are Australian), and gorgeous. Pleased to report that they’ve settled in very happily.”

It is important to note that Prince Harry, who is already in the UK, might take his family, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to pay respect to Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been desperate to let his children know about their royal roots and get to know his side of the family.

Now, the time has finally come. It has been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, alongside Archie and Lilibet, will be in the United Kingdom later this week.

A possible reunion with King Charles is also on the cards.