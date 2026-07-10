Prince William, Harry’s key engagements announced as Meghan agrees to conditions

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry, who have been at loggerheads for years, will surprise fans with their stunning engagements as Meghan Markle has decided to stay with the children.

The Duke of York will excite fans with his presence at the Invictus one-year-to-go event, while William is set to take part in a charity polo match on the same day, Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not accompany Harry on engagements as she will saty with the kids under agreed conditions amid security concerns.

As 'The One Year to Go' celebrations for the 2027 Invictus Games continue, Harry is heading to the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, the main location for the 2027 Games, to watch and take part in a series of exhibition events alongside past competitors.

The city will welcome more than 550 wounded, injured and sick service personnel, veterans, and their families, from 26 nations. The athletes will participate in 12 adaptive sports to support their recovery.

However, it has not been confirmed that Meghan and children will accompany Harry on any of his events.

It comes after long discussions about the lack of state-funded security for the couple during their visit to the UK.

On the other hand, The Prince of Wales will take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards PoloClub today. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by William and his wife.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the charities chosen by the couple are the Wales Air Ambulance (25th Anniversary), The Royal College of Paramedics (25th Anniversary), Shout, Ty Hafan, Forward Trust, Evelina London Children's Hospital, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, We Are Farming Minds, The Passage, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Today marks the 15th time that Prince William will play in this polo match. The event is expected to take the total amount raised to more than £15,000,000 for causes that William and Kate are passionate about.