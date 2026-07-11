King Charles takes Kate, William into confidence before meeting with Harry

Princess Kate and Prince William in the loop before King Charles meets Prince Harry

In a time of quiet change within the royal family, the British monarch is finding steady support in the people closest to him.

Even after emotional reunion with Prince Harry and his family, King Charles is still leaning on Prince William and Princess Kate more than ever, drawing strength from their dedication to duty and service.

As relations with the Sussexes begin to thaw after their meeting with the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla, this renewed closeness between the Waleses and the King signals a hopeful chapter.

Charles' relaionship with the future monarch, William, is built on unity, loyalty and a shared commitment to the Crown. He even took the Prince and Princess of Wales into confidence before inviting the Sussexes to the Gloucestershire home.

On the other hand, Princess Kate really proved her skills to handle the situation as she supported William at the same time when the Sussexes were being welcomed by the monarch.

After Meghan pulled out of a planned appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Invictus Games countdown, the Princess of Wales showed very public support for her husband as he took part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup at the Guards Polo Club.

After a media storm surrounded King Charles's second son this week, delightful pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their arms around each other not only contrasted, but illustrated the stability of the working Royal Family.

It is understood Prince William and Prince Harry have not been in contact for several years, despite growing up together. Kensington Palace maintained a dignified silence as the Duke publicly accused his brother of wrongdoing in his controversial memoir, Spare.

However, William would not defy King Charles' decision if he asked him to make time for Prince Harry. As heir to the British throne, he believes in peace over conflict — even with those he is estranged from within the family.

The King and Queen met the Sussexes on Friday at Charles' Highgrove estate in western England. It was King Charles' first meeting with his grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since 2022.