Princess Kate pens personal message on brothers' big win as Harry gives in

Princess Kate made a wise decision as she shared a remarkable victory of two British brothers in an amazing encounter amid Harry's presence in the UK with his family.

After Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid secured a stunning Wimbledon doubles victory, Princess Kate led the celebrations with a heartfelt tribute to the British duo.

The Princess of Wales, who graced the ladies’ singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, felicitated Hewett and Reid as they captured the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles title at Wimbledon.

Their latest victory adds another prestigious chapter to an already remarkable legacy, built on years of dedication, resilience, and outstanding teamwork.

Catherine turned to her official Instagram Story and shared a personal message, writing: “What a wonderful achievement, Alfie and Gordon! Huge congratulations to you both, an extraordinary partnership and another very special moment at Wimbledon. You continue to inspire so many.”

She signed the emotinal note with her initial C.

The British pair won their seventh Wimbledon men's wheelchair doubles title as a partnership. They defeated Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Japan's Tokito Oda.

The two delivered a composed and determined performance throughout the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill, tactical brilliance and unwavering trust in one another.

Their success is a testament not only to their individual talent but also to the strength of a partnership that has consistently excelled on the sport's biggest stages.

The post's timing is significant, coming amid an ongoing rift between Harry and William. Kate's heartfelt gesture could offer the brothers a chance to make amends and move past their differences.

The message also appears to be a quiet nod to the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games in Birmingham — a celebration of the courage and resilience of injured service men and women.

Wimbledon remains one of tennis' most iconic championships, and lifting the trophy on its historic grass courts is an achievement that carries immense significance.

For Hewett and Reid, this latest victory reinforces their status as role models within the sporting community and highlights the continued growth and excellence of wheelchair tennis.

The move raised hope of reconciliation as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children have alredy reunited with King Charles at Highgrove House for a private family gathering.