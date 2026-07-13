Karachi doctor killed as robbers snatch Rs2.5m near Teen Talwar

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

Suspected robbers escape with Rs2.5 million: official.

Family says victim Akash was serving at Jinnah Hospital.

Police launch investigation into robbery, doctor's killing.



A 28-year-old doctor was killed during an exchange of fire involving suspected robbers and a bank security guard near Teen Talwar in Karachi, South SSP Mahzoor Ali said on Monday.

He said the victim, identified as Akash, had withdrawn cash from a bank and was heading to another bank in a car with his father and cousin. As the vehicle stopped near the bank, the suspects arrived from behind.

According to the SSP, the bank's security guard believed the car's occupants were robbers and opened fire. The suspects also fired shots during the incident.

He said the vehicle was carrying two packets containing Rs2.5 million each, adding that the suspects escaped after snatching one of the cash packets.

Police personnel arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident, he said.

SSP Ali said that investigators were working to determine whether the fatal shot that killed Akash was fired by the security guard or one of the suspects.

The body of the slain doctor was later shifted to Jinnah Hospital's mortuary.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old doctor's family said they would stage a sit-in with the body if the suspects were not arrested.

"The firing took place outside the bank and my nephew was killed," the victim's uncle, Khem Chand, told the media.

According to Chand, the young doctor had been serving at Jinnah Hospital for the past two years.