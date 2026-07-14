Audit flags missing records for Rs75bn uplift funds

The representational image shows the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) building. — APP/File

Cabinet Division fails to provide completion certificates.

Audit cannot verify spending outcomes.

Project-wise and area-wise records unavailable.

ISLAMABAD: Rs75 billion in development funds released last year for schemes undertaken by the four provincial governments, federal departments and members of parliament have come under scrutiny in the latest audit investigation, The News reported.

According to the Auditor General's report, complete records of the utilisation of billions of rupees allocated for the development of backward areas are unavailable. Furthermore, the Cabinet Division failed to inform the audit about which projects, in which areas, and to what extent these funds were spent.

Due to the unavailability of records, the audit could not verify the expenditure and outcomes of the Rs75 billion, raising serious questions about the transparency and monitoring of the program.

According to the details, the Auditor General's report reveals that development projects worth Rs75 billion were approved under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) during the fiscal year 2024–25.

These funds were released by the Cabinet Division to federal ministries, divisions, provincial governments, and their subordinate executing agencies. The program aimed to promote development activities in backward and less-developed areas, improve social infrastructure, foster human resource development, and ensure balanced regional development across the country.

The report reveals that the Cabinet Division failed to obtain monthly progress reports on the projects from the executing agencies. It also failed to provide project completion certificates to the audit. According to audit officials, the absence of these basic documents made it impossible to verify whether the Rs75 billion had actually been spent on the approved objectives.

According to the audit report, project-wise and area-wise records were also unavailable. As a result, the audit was unable to assess whether the distribution and utilisation of funds aligned with the core objective of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program — balanced regional development.

The report states that, based on the available records, it cannot be verified whether the program's resources were utilised in a fair and equitable manner across all provinces and regions of the country.

The report further notes that the audit brought the matter to the attention of the Cabinet Division on November 5, 2025. However, no response was received from the relevant management until the finalisation of the report.

The audit also expressed concern over the absence of a comprehensive centralised record regarding the distribution and utilisation of the Rs75 billion. In its recommendations, the Auditor General directed the Cabinet Division to establish a centralised monitoring system for project-wise, sector-wise, and area-wise oversight of SAP funds.