Royal family releases official photos of delightful meeting: 'Welcome home'

Palace released official photos and videos from a special meeting that captured the world's attention.

Norway's royal family welcomed Erling Haaland and the rest of their national team players to the Palace after they made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"Welcome home," the royals wrote. Sharing details about the delightful event, their spokesperson said, "King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus welcomed the Norwegian national football team at the Palace.

"After the reception, they were greeted with cheers from 90,000 people from Karl Johans gate."

The star player, who won millions of hearts online with his game and fun personality, Halaad was also featured in the royal family's collage.

Crown Prince Haakon led the voyage to let the world see their "Viking Row" celebration once again.

Outside Palace Square, football players, royal family members, and thousands of people created a viral 'RO' moment.