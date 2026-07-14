Prince Harry sees reunion with William, Kate in future

Prince Harry is over the moon after runiting with his father King Charles, and believes Prince William will soon publiclly embrace him too.

The Duke of Sussex's recent appearances in the UK perfectly reflect his joy as he looks more like his old self again.

An insider, close to the Duke, claims that Harry William can’t remain apart from him forever.

"Harry sees reunion with the Prince and Princess of Wales in near future as he belives his bond with his brother is too strong to stay broken," they claim.

"Diana's sons know in their hearts they won’t stay distant for long," the insider added.

Last week in the UK, the Duke of Sussex spent around 80 minutes with his father and stepmother Queen Camilla, accompanied by his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

However, the Sussexes could not meet the Waleses during their five -day trip as the royal couples had separate engagements.

Undoubtedly, the reunion represented a notable moment of reconciliation during what had otherwise been a challenging week for Harry, who suffered defeat in his High Court privacy case against UK publisher.