Fact-check: Punjab recalls batches of three beauty creams after mercury detection

Punjab's drug regulator has ordered the recall of specific batches of Golden Pearl, Faiza and Jhalak beauty creams after laboratory tests detected ammoniated mercury.

A message circulating on WhatsApp claims that Punjab's drug regulator has ordered the recall of certain batches of beauty creams from the market because they contain harmful substances that pose health risks.

The claim is true.

Claim

On July 7, an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a post claiming that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had warned that some beauty creams being sold in the country could harm the kidneys and other organs.

The post further claimed that the regulator had ordered the immediate recall of specific batches of the creams from the market. At the time of writing, the post had received more than 2,500 views, 43 likes and 12 reposts.

Identical claims have also been shared on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Fact

The claim is accurate.

Geo Fact Check contacted Muhammad Sohail, the director general of the Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab (DDCP), who confirmed that regulatory action had been taken against specific batches of three skin-whitening creams. He also shared copies of three Class-I Prompt Alerts issued on June 17 and June 22.

The alerts show that laboratory testing conducted by the Drug Testing Laboratory Punjab detected ammoniated mercury — a prohibited substance in cosmetic products — in specific batches of Golden Pearl Beauty Cream, Faiza Beauty Cream and Jhalak Beauty Cream.

The public notices, including the one issued for Golden Pearl Beauty Cream, direct the manufacturers to recall the affected batches from all levels of the supply chain.

The Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab also published the Prompt Alerts on its official Facebook page, directing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to immediately stop selling and distributing the affected batches. The statement can be read here, here and here.

Geo Fact Check also reviewed the guidance published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which warns that mercury-containing skin-lightening products pose serious health risks.

According to the WHO, mercury salts have historically been used in some skin-lightening products because they inhibit melanin production. However, exposure to mercury can damage the kidneys, nervous system and skin.

The WHO states that "mercury-containing skin-lightening products are hazardous to health and have been banned in many countries."

Verdict: Punjab's drug regulator has ordered the recall of specific batches of Golden Pearl, Faiza and Jhalak beauty creams after laboratory tests detected ammoniated mercury, a prohibited substance in cosmetic products.



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