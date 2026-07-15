Meghan Markle celebrates Emmy nomination in new message

Meghan Markle reacts to Emmy nomination

Meghan Markle returned to social media with a delightful first message after royal meeting.

On July 15, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the Emmy nomination for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on Instagram.

Archie and Lilibet's mother shared a poster of her lifestyle show alongside a sweet, small note for the entire team.

She wrote, "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix

"We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!"

It is important to note that this was Meghan's first statement after she joined her husband, Prince Harry, for a reunion with King Charles at Highgrove.

The Sussexes' kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were also part of the emotional meeting.