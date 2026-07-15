 
Geo News

Meghan Markle celebrates Emmy nomination in new message

Meghan Markle makes social media return to share good news after King Charles nod

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published July 15, 2026

Meghan Markle reacts to Emmy nomination
Meghan Markle reacts to Emmy nomination

Meghan Markle returned to social media with a delightful first message after royal meeting.

On July 15, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the Emmy nomination for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on Instagram.

Archie and Lilibet's mother shared a poster of her lifestyle show alongside a sweet, small note for the entire team.

She wrote, "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix

"We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!"

It is important to note that this was Meghan's first statement after she joined her husband, Prince Harry, for a reunion with King Charles at Highgrove.

The Sussexes' kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were also part of the emotional meeting. 

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles gives key responsibility to Prince Edward after sad news
King Charles gives key responsibility to Prince Edward after sad news
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join parents to celebrate Spain's big win
Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía join parents to celebrate Spain's big win
Meghan Markle shares first statement after making royal agreement
Meghan Markle shares first statement after making royal agreement
Queen Camilla makes big sacrifice for King Charles ‘top secret' mission
Queen Camilla makes big sacrifice for King Charles ‘top secret' mission
Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid ‘bankruptcy' claims
Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid ‘bankruptcy' claims
Princess Kate's Wimbledon moment with Jannik Sinner leaves audience gasping
Princess Kate's Wimbledon moment with Jannik Sinner leaves audience gasping
King Charles gets cosy with same age man in public
King Charles gets cosy with same age man in public
Heartbroken Kate's ultimatum to 'angry' William over Harry
Heartbroken Kate's ultimatum to 'angry' William over Harry