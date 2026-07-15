No entry to Pakistan on expired Nicop under new travel rules

This image, taken on January 29, 2026, shows a person opening the PAK-ID app on his mobile in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Kashif Suri

Overseas Pakistanis with valid Nicops to continue visa-free entry.

Govt spox denies reports barring UK passport holders with Nicop.

Authorities direct airlines to brief passengers before boarding: spox.



LONDON: Pakistan has clarified that overseas Pakistanis travelling on foreign passports will continue to be allowed entry on a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop), but passengers whose Nicop has expired or is invalid must obtain a Pakistani visa before travelling.

A government spokesperson told Geo News that reports suggesting all British passport holders would be barred from entering Pakistan on the basis of Nicop were incorrect and misleading.

The spokesperson said the instructions apply to passengers travelling from all countries, including Britain, the United States, European countries and elsewhere, who do not possess a valid Nicop.

Under the revised instructions, any passenger travelling on a foreign passport with an expired, invalid or cancelled Nicop must obtain a valid Pakistani visa before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

Airlines have been directed not to allow such passengers to board without a valid Pakistani visa or Pakistani passport. No exception will be made for passengers who fail to meet the required entry conditions.

The spokesperson said there had been considerable fake news and confusion regarding the directive. The restriction does not apply to passengers holding a valid Nicop, who may continue to travel to Pakistan on their foreign passports in accordance with existing rules.

Airline station managers have been instructed to brief all relevant staff and ensure that passengers are properly advised before boarding.