England win over Argentina could bring William, Harry together

Prince William has yet to attend any World Cup matches despite his love of football and role as patron of the Football Association.

But, the future King has promised nation he will fly to cheer on England if they reach the fianl.

Undoubtedly, William's absence is brought into starker contrast by a visible global-royal presence at many of the matches.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also weighed in on the FIFA World Cup and declared his support for his favourite team on the latest episode of Joe Marler's podcast.

The Duke said he wants England to win the tournament.

England and Argentina has renewed their World Cup rivalry after 24 years, as Harry Kane and Lionel Messi clash in a seismic semifinal showdown on Wednesday, July 15.

Years of political history and football rivalry will collide in Atlanta when England face Argentina in a World Cup semifinal for the ages.

However, no royals are expected to atten the game as there are chance of clashes between the crowed as the it's going to be one of the toughest clashes of the tournament.

Harry's support from the venue will surely add to his popularity among Britons as the Duke's recent vist was also aimed to get back hi reputaion and promote his Invictus Games.

However, no royals are expected at the match, with security concerns rising ahead of what promises to be one of the tournament’s fiercest clashes.

Yet Harry’s presence in the stands could mean more than football.

A show of support from the Duke would resonate across Britain — a reminder of his commitment to service, as seen in his recent visit to restore goodwill and champion the Invictus Games.

There’s still hope that the two royal brothers could stand side by side, united in their love for country, if England defeat Argentina and book a place in the final.