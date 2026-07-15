King Charles office issues update on Queen Camilla after her bold move

Queen Camilla engaged in a crucial discussion at the royal home after making a bold decision to safeguard the monarchy.

On July 15, the official royal family's Instagram page issued an update on the Queen's meeting with Sisters from the International Union of Superiors General (IUSG).

The event that took place at Clarence House aimed to shed light on the impact of Sisters' global work, particularly in support of vulnerable women and girls.

King Charles' office also released a photo featuring the Queen with Sisters from the International Union of Superiors General.

Moreover, Palace also shared that the 78-year-old royal met the Sisters during the royal tour to the Holy See.

"The meeting was an opportunity to reflect on the work of the Sisters to support women living in conditions of conflict, poverty, and displacement across the world," the statement reads.

Notably, Queen Camilla's update came after the real reason behind her involvement in King Charles meeting with the Sussexes was revealed.

It has been suggested that the Queen became involved in the family matter to prevent Harry and Meghan from 'emotionally blackmailing' the cancer-stricken monarch.