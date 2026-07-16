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Palace sparks reactions with Princess Anne new video: 'Creepy'

Princess Anne has an unexpected encounter during royal engagement far away from home

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published July 16, 2026

Palace sparks reactions with Princess Anne new video: Creepy

King Charles' office issued a fresh update on Princess Anne, but an unexpected encounter caught the attention of fans.

On July 16, the Palace released a video featuring the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, during their visit to the Smart Mobility Laboratory in South Korea.

The unusual presence in the video was a humanoid robot, which not only left Anne fascinated but also sparked a reaction on social media.

The Palace's spokesperson teased the technology, asking if the robot can do a curtsy.

The statement reads, "In South Korea, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence visited a Smart Mobility Laboratory, where they were shown demonstrations of a humanoid robot, a dual-arm robot and a motion capture system.

"Korea University and University College London signed a cooperation MoU in 2023 and now operate a joint fund to support science research projects."

The comments section of the royal family’s latest post is filled with shocking reactions from fans. Many called the interaction “creepy” and “weird.”

While the technology lover found it interesting.

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