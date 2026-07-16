Three more terrorists killed in Balochistan as Op Shaban toll hits 129: security sources

Pakistani soldiers patrol at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Balochistan province on March 19, 2026. — AFP

Op Shaban to continue until elimination of last terrorist: sources.

Security sources say operation involves both aerial, ground actions.

42, including security personnel, martyred in Balochistan this month.



At least three more India-backed terrorists were eliminated during an operation in Balochistan, bringing the total number of militants neutralised in the ongoing Operation Shaban since July 5 to 129, security sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the security forces — in a joint operation involving the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and police — inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists and successfully targeted their hideouts in remote and rugged terrain.

The sources said the operation involves both aerial and ground actions targeting India-backed “Khawarij”.

They added that Operation Shaban would continue across Balochistan until the "last terrorist" had been eliminated.

A day earlier, the sources confirmed that the security forces gunned down three more terrorists in the province.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed militants, including submachine guns, rocket launchers, mobile phones and other equipment, they added.



At least 42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three terrorist attacks in Balochistan earlier this month, said ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry last week.

He said that India-backed terrorists attacked the Mangi checkpoint, but police personnel fought bravely, killing 15 militants in the initial engagement.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban came to power in 2021.