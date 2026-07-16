From smile to heels: Princess Kate is ultimate style inspiration

Princess Kate has won a permanent place in fans’ hearts with her flawless sense of fashion and style.

Undoubtedly, from her warm smile and elegant walk to the way Catherine carries every cap and heel, she inspires with grace.

Her fashion magic continues to captivate and spellbind people from all walks of life. But her summer shoe style is something truly special, perfect for both heel lovers and flats fans.

Oh yes! It not only elevates her looks, but also pairs perfectly with her breezy summer dresses.

Most of fashionistas popularly prefer comfortable sandals and flipf-lops to keep smile alive amid hot weather. But the Princess of Wales’s go-to shoes right now are far more fitting, and they work perfectly with her summer dresses.

Her smile says it all with quiet confidence. She even knows her look tugs at onlookers’ heartstrings. There’s simply no comparison when it comes to her decency and aura.

Kate reaches for her slingbacks more anything else when it's sunny and she owns both flat and heeled versions. She flaunted hers during visits that are more smart-casual, like when she went to watch Prince William compete in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 on 10th July.

The Princess slayed passebysas she styled a gingham midi dress with beige-pink Camilla Elphick slingbacks and added statement brown resin Sezane earrings for a modern touch.

The frock made such a statement that neutral shoes were the perfect choice to balance things out. These simple slingback shoes from Carvela feature a mid-height stiletto heel.

Kate also has these exact shoes in black and had worn them to visit Evelina's Children's Hospital just a few days before.

On that occasion her entire outfit was monochrome and the black heels tied everything together.

Slingback flats like Kate's beige and black shoes are always going to be more relaxed than heels and yet they're a step up from most flat sandals or even ballet flats.

Pointed or chisel toes enhance their elegance and heeled slingbacks are sleeker compared to court shoes or wedges.

The Princess of Wales wears all her different slingbacks and court shoes during the hot weather and the black heels are her latest purchase.