Fifa World Cup trophy to arrive in style in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk

Fifa World Cup replica trophy is displayed in a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. New York City, US, July 16, 2026. — Reuters

The World Cup trophy will be transported to the New York-New Jersey stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in soccer.

The trunk features a golden V for "Victory" — and "Vuitton" — across the front, with the brand's recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors.

The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and Fifa.

It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and Fifa have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together," Louis Vuitton CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co. crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion — now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy — since the first edition in 1967.

Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks for major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece — the prize typically resides at the Fifa Museum in Zurich — making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular honour.