Pakistan, China urge US and Iran to cease hostilities, resume talks

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Shanghai, China, on the margins of WAIC, July 16, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

MoU provisions urged to be honoured.

China pledges de-escalation support.

Bilateral partnership reviewed separately.

Pakistan and China have urged the United States and Iran to immediately cease hostilities and resume dialogue, as renewed fighting threatens the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the conflict.

The call came after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Shanghai. Pakistan's Foreign Office said the meeting was held on the margins of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO).

China's foreign ministry said Wang and Dar exchanged views on the situation in Iran and coordinated positions during their meeting on Thursday.

"Both sides expressed concern over the deterioration of the current situation and called on the parties involved to immediately cease hostilities, make efforts to overcome difficulties, eliminate interference, restart contacts, resume dialogue, and strive to reach a comprehensive peace agreement through negotiations," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

It added that the international community should continue to support efforts towards de-escalation.

Wang said the first-phase memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran was "hard-won", calling it both the outcome of bilateral negotiations and the result of international efforts.

He also praised Pakistan's "indispensable" coordinating and mediating role, saying the core provisions of the memorandum served the fundamental and long-term interests of the parties and met the expectations of the international community.

"Peace is within reach; we cannot afford to lose it now, let alone let it slip away," Wang said, urging all parties to fulfil their commitments and abide by the memorandum.

China said it would continue to support Pakistan's mediation efforts and play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation.

According to the Chinese statement, Dar briefed Wang on Pakistan's recent efforts, thanked China for its understanding and support, and said Islamabad would continue to promote peace talks.

The appeal came as the United States and Iran exchanged strikes again on Friday, with Tehran accusing Washington of hitting civilian sites, including an airport, railway station and two bridges.

Iran said it launched drone strikes against US military allies and infrastructure in Kuwait in response.

The Strait of Hormuz had briefly reopened after the US-Iran agreement in June, but Tehran said last week it would be closed again "until the US ends its aggression". The United States has also reimposed a blockade of Iranian ports.

Pakistan, China review CPEC 2.0, AI cooperation

In a separate statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said Dar and Wang reviewed the "broad canvas" of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the continued strength and steady growth of the partnership.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and underscored the importance of advancing high-quality development under CPEC 2.0.

They also agreed to strengthen practical cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

The Foreign Office said the two ministers exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and reaffirmed their resolve to maintain close coordination and continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders also reiterated their commitment to cooperation at multilateral fora, the statement added.

In a post on X, the Foreign Office said Dar concluded his productive visit to Shanghai, during which Pakistan formally joined WAICO by signing the founding agreement on behalf of the country.

The Foreign Office said Dar also attended the inaugural ceremony of WAICO and held a series of productive bilateral engagements on the sidelines, including his meeting with Wang.

Dar said in a post on X that he had concluded a "productive visit" to Shanghai and thanked the Chinese government and leadership for their hospitality.

He said his discussions with Wang reaffirmed the two countries' shared commitment to the continued advancement of the Pakistan-China partnership, with special focus on CPEC 2.0, including the Siah Diq mining project, the Karakoram Highway Realignment Project and other priority areas agreed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to China in May 2025.

Dar also praised President Xi Jinping's keynote address at the opening ceremony of WAICO, saying artificial intelligence carried "immense promise" as well as a shared responsibility to ensure it served the common good.

He said he was returning to Islamabad for an important week of diplomatic engagements and official responsibilities.

The Foreign Office said Dar was seen off at the airport by Su Lin, Senior Party Member of the Shanghai Municipal Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs, along with officials of Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing and consulate general in Shanghai.