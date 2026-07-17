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King Charles marks Queen Camilla 79th birthday with meaningful announcement

Queen Camilla's official birthday portrait released with heartfelt update

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published July 17, 2026

Queen Camilla gives special gift to children on her 79th birthday
Queen Camilla gives special gift to children on her 79th birthday 

Buckingham Palace released Queen Camilla's official birthday portrait with a meaningful message.

On July 17, King Charles' team celebrated the Queen's 79th birthday on social media.

"Happy Birthday to The Queen!" the caption reads alongside Camilla's beaming photo.

But the special part of the birthday wish was an announcement related to the Queen's passion for reading.

As per her team, the Queen "marked her birthday with a renewed commitment to supporting children’s literacy, with the announcement that every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK will be gifted a special edition of the bestselling book ‘Impossible Creatures’ by award-winning author Katherine Rundell, this Christmas.

"Led by the National Literacy Trust, of which The Queen is Patron, the programme celebrates the National Year of Reading 2026."

Fans in the comments section poured love for the Queen, lauding her thoughtful move, which will promote reading among young ones.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, Your Majesty! How typical of The Queen to think of others, even on her own birthday!" one fan wrote.

Another said, "What a wonderful gift on behalf of Her Majesty."

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