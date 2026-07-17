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Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet drop message on Queen Camilla's birthday?

The Duke of Sussex made two-word comment a day before Camilla's special celebration

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

Published July 17, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet drop message on Queen Camillas birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet drop message on Queen Camilla's birthday?

Prince Harry made two-word comment a day before Queen Camilla's special celebration.

The Duke of Sussex indeed reacted to his country's 2-1 loss at the semi-final against Argentina at an event in New York City on Thursday (July 16).

However, the Sussexes did not publicly mark Camilla’s 78th birthday, which came just a week after their reunion with King Charles and the Queen during their trip to the UK.

According to an insider, the meeting was arranged by Queen Camilla, who joined the monarch for the heartfelt, hour-long conversation with the Sussexes — a quiet step toward family connection.

Many had hoped the Sussexes would take a step forward in the reconciliation process by marking King Charles’ wife’s birthday with a goodwill gesture — a move that could have warmed hearts and helped build trust.

There is still speculation that Archie and Lilibet sent a gift to their step grandmother. According to a palace insider, the Sussexes had wished the King and Queen a happy birthday in advance during their historic reunion at Highgrove House, a royal residence.

Meanwhile, King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a special birthday tribute to the Queen on her big day, unveiling a stunning new portrait in honour of her dedication, loyalty, and steadfastness.

The Sussexes were also expected to react to the photo with a heart or a comment to make their greetings public, but they are yet to drop their comments.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet drop message on Queen Camillas birthday?

They have not publicly celebrated any royal family member’s birthday since they relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down as senior working royals.

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