Prince William, Princess Kate honour Queen Camilla after King Charles nod

Prince William, Princess Kate join King to celebrate Queen Camilla big day

Prince William and Princess Kate sent birthday greetings to Queen Camilla after King Charles' nod to her beloved wife.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a short and sweet message on their official Instagram page in honour of the Queen, who turned 78.

Resharing the official birthday portrait of the Queen shared by the royal family, William and Catherine wrote, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday!"

Buckingham Palace not only wishes the Queen Happy Birthday but also issued details about a gift she is sending to young kids to mark her special day.

It has been shared that Camilla is continuing to highlight the importance of reading, especially among young people.

So to celebrate her birthday, the royal family's spokesperson said that "...every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK will be gifted a special edition of the bestselling book ‘Impossible Creatures’ by award-winning author Katherine Rundell, this Christmas."

It is also important to note here that it is a first public message by William and Catherine to Queen Camilla after she met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Highgrove.