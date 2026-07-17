164 human traffickers awarded strict punishments by Gujranwala courts in six months

This undated image shows a pair of hands in handcuffs. — Reuters

Courts in Gujranwala have begun handing down convictions in human trafficking cases as authorities continue implementing a special action plan aimed at curbing the crime.

In a report issued in this regard, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, said that during the first six months of 2026, 164 accused were awarded strict punishments by the courts.

— Reporter

Among the dangerous human traffickers sentenced by the courts are Aslam Mayo, Sarwar Sindhu, Nadeem Mayo, and Rauf Smuggler. They have been sentenced to 22 years in prison each due to solid evidence and modern investigation techniques.

Similarly, Sajjad, involved in human trafficking, was sentenced to 19 years in prison, while another human trafficker named Sagheer was awarded 10 years in prison.

— Reporter

The punishments awarded to human traffickers are a major success for the FIA. Most of the human traffickers running networks in the Gujranwala region had been involved in this heinous business for decades. Despite arrests and cases, the conviction rate was very low in the past.

However, due to new legislation by the government and the FIA’s special action plan, arrests, investigations, and solid evidence are now leading to convictions in courts.

Director FIA Gujranwala Ashraf further stated in his report that during the current year, a record recovery of Rs880.96 million has also been made from ongoing inquiries and cases against the accused.