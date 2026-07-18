Duchess Sophie's romantic maroon look pulls at heartstrings

Duchess Sophie lets her wardrobe do the talking as she carefully chooses each outfit to reflect not just style, but sentiment.

In every circumstance, the Duchess of Edinburgh turns fashion into a quiet language of elegance — a reminder to her admirers that grace doesn’t shout, but simply shines.

Undoubtedly, Duchess Sophie's mood speaks through her attire. As she embarks on a new chapter, every outfit tells a story — soft maroon for warmth, a classic silhouette for poise, and a gentle hue for hope.

It won't be wrong to say that the Duchess of Edinburgh has cemented her status as one of the best-dressed exports since she became a member of the royal family.

Last month, Sophie attended a garden party at the UK ambassador’s residence in Lisbon wearing a printed red dress with a surprising detail – a backless cut. Fashion insiders weighed in on the unusually revealing look, describing it as a departure from traditional royal daywear.

A rare flash of skin made this one of the most talked-about looks of the roya's Portugal tour, featuring an elegant draped cowl-back design.

The backless detail is more romantic than sexy and contrasts perfectly with the long, floaty sleeves and floor-length cut.

It was an astute sartorial choice from the much-adored royal and her team. Her appearance might took breat away of the people for she wore the dress, equally pleasing her hosts with the “Strawberry Date Dress”.

She accompanied the elegant look with some of jewellery and a stunning watch. Meanwhile, her shoes were burgundy sandals, which feature a comfortable wedge ideal for walking on every surface.

While long-length, long-sleeved shirt are a common feature in Sophie’s wardrobe.

The Princess of Wales does occasionally wear low-back or backless dresses, but it is relatively unusual for royal women in the UK, largely because there is an expectation that they dress conservatively and formally.

To celebrate the opening of the Treaty of Windsor Exhibition at the Portuguese National Archive, Lisbon, the 61-year-old combated the heat in a silky summer dress from Suzannah London.

Her stunning white tea dress featured an empire waist, a bias-cut skirt that fell to the floor and a soft green clover print developed in collaboration with French artist and photographer, Rachel Levy.