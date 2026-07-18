Terrorist killed as security forces foil major terror bid in Wana: security sources

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File

At least five terrorists injured in IBO: security sources.

Forces kept vehicle under surveillance for three days.

Vehicle targeted after moving away from populated area.

Security forces foiled a major terrorist attempt in an intelligence-based operation in Wana town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, destroying an explosives-laden vehicle and killing a terrorist, security sources said on Saturday.

According to security sources, a Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist was killed while five others were injured in the action.

The operation was carried out after security personnel kept the vehicle under surveillance for three consecutive days, security sources said.

They added the vehicle was targeted only after it moved away from a populated area, ensuring the protection of civilians' lives and property through a professionally executed operation.

Security sources said the vehicle was packed with explosive material that was likely intended for use in a terrorist attack, adding that it was destroyed before the suicide bombing could be carried out.

The development comes just a day after security forces killed at least 24 terrorists in KP's Bannu district.

In a statement on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that in the backdrop of a recent surge in terrorist activities against police and vehicle-borne suicide bombing in Bannu District, in which Indian-proxy Fitna al-Khawarij targeted law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians, security forces initiated extensive joint intelligence-based operations to hunt the perpetrators of these heinous attacks and their support infrastructure.

"Accordingly, in last twenty-four hours, following the fierce fire exchanges in Bannu district and adjoining areas, twenty-four khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij have been sent to hell," the military's media wing had added.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

In response to cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan, Pakistan had launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" in February this year.



According to Information Minister Ataullah Tarar at least 684 Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants have been killed and more than 900 injured in the operation.