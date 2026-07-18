Queen Camilla steps in with message for Kate, Meghan: 'Make amends'

In a wise show of leadership, Queen Camilla has stepped in with a lesson on reconciliation for Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, putting the crown first despite being targeted in the Sussexes’ interviews and Prince Harry’s memoir.

At 78, the Queen made a great sacrifice for the monarchy, supporting the Duke of Sussex’s emotional reunion with his father King Charles even after being hit by the couple.

She reportedly set the feud aside and opened the doors to Harry, Meghan, and their children once again, her move shows forgiveness is the real royal win.

In doing so, she gave both the royal wives, Kate and Meghan, a chance to mend fences through one simple act: letting go and embracing unity.

The Queen also sides with William’s stance that broken trust takes time to rebuild, and has drawn a firm line to prevent any further discord in the near future.

Camilla wants peace because she loves Charles. She’s watched this family fracture in public, and if there’s a chance to heal it, she’ll stand behind her husband.

However, she still believes forgiveness doesn’t erase memory, and she hasn’t forgotten what the Sussexes said and done.

The Queen's priority is to protect the King from another round of heartbreak. She won’t let Charles be blindsided twice.

Her gesture may be the first step toward healing, helping Meghan and Kate mend their fences for the sake of their family and children.