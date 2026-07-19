NCCIA summons Imran's sister Noreen Niazi over controversial remarks against state institutions

Noreen Niazi (centre), sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, is pictured during a sit-in near Adiala jail, Rawalpindi. — Facebook/@PTIOfficial/File

Noreen's content aimed at defaming state institutions: NCCIA.

Anti-cybercrime agency alleges promotion of fake narratives.

Notice warns of legal action if she fails to appear before agency.



ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Saturday issued a notice summoning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, over controversial remarks against state institutions.

The notice stated that Noreen had been found disseminating false, offensive and inflammatory content on social media aimed at defaming state institutions and promoting fake narratives.

It directed her to appear before the NCCIA's Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad at 12pm on July 20.

It further warned that non-compliance with the notice is punishable under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

The summons came a day after a controversial statement by Noreen regarding Marka-e-Haq and the Pakistan Army surfaced on social media.

Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict between Pakistan and India from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

On May 6-7, India launched strikes against Pakistan after levelling what Islamabad described as baseless allegations linking it to an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan responded with force, leading to a military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The more than 80-hour war eventually stopped on May 10 after intervention from the United States, which saw multiple Indian jets and drones being downed, and bolstering Pakistan's image as a "net security stabiliser".

In her remarks, she described Marka-e-Haq as a nexus between the Pakistan Armed Forces and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She alleged that the conflict had been staged in collaboration with Modi and claimed that he could have "fixed them in two minutes" if he had wanted to, but did not because Israel was behind them.

She further alleged that the objective was to secure Pakistan's recognition of Israel and claimed that US President Donald Trump praised them for the same reason. She also questioned whether they would otherwise have appealed to Trump.

Noreen additionally claimed that the Abraham Accords were intended to be pursued and alleged that contacts existed between Pakistan and Israel.