BTS ‘Normal' makes K-pop history on Spotify





BTS' Normal has made history with another huge achievement.

The group's latest music video broke Spotify's record for the biggest first day ever for a K pop music video, giving fans another reason to celebrate their long awaited comeback.

The video was released only on Spotify on July 17 and quickly became a massive hit.

Within its first 24 hours, Normal collected an incredible 8.6 million streams.

That number was enough to beat Blackpink's Jump, which previously held the record with 7.6 million first day streams.

Spotify confirmed that Normal now holds the title for the biggest single day debut by a K pop music video on the platform.

The milestone once again shows the group's huge fanbase around the world after reuniting earlier this year.

The music video arrived through a special partnership with Spotify as it was also released with three extra versions of the song, including a Korean version and an instrumental version.

Directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, the video looks at themes of identity, fame and what it means to live a normal life while constantly being in the spotlight.

Before the release, mysterious newspaper style posters featuring all seven BTS members appeared across the United States, leaving fans guessing what they meant.

Fans flooded social media after the record was confirmed.

The success of Normal adds another major milestone to BTS' comeback and proves the group continues to set new records with every release.