Princess Beatrice, Edo fuel marital strain rumours with shocking decision

Are the speculations related to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's marital tensions true? Well, the couple's recent move has people talking again.

On July 17, the property developer and King Charles' niece tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

This July 17 marked six years of their marriage, but Edo, who has an official Instagram account, remained silent.

Last year on the same date, Edo penned a heartfelt note for his 'incredible' partner Beatrice alongside their loved-up photo.

He wrote, "Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife.

"I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!"

But this year, he did not make a public wish, raising eyebrows and strengthening the rumours of marital tensions following the Epstein scandal that drowned the York household.