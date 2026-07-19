 
Geo News

Geo News hosts expert panel to discuss Pakistan cricket's future

Leading cricketers and PCB officials debate challenges facing the national game

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 19, 2026

Geo News hosts special panel discussion, Cricket Ka Muqadma, to debate the challenges, shortcomings and future of Pakistan cricket. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
Geo News hosts special panel discussion, Cricket Ka Muqadma, to debate the challenges, shortcomings and future of Pakistan cricket. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News 

KARACHI: Geo News is hosting a special panel discussion, Cricket Ka Muqadma, bringing together current and former cricketers, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and experts to debate the challenges, shortcomings and future of Pakistan cricket.

The programme features former captain Mohammad Hafeez, batting great Younis Khan, Test captain Shan Masood, PCB official Aaqib Javed, and others who will share their views on key issues facing the sport.

The discussion will explore the state of domestic cricket, proposed reforms and the direction of Pakistan cricket.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

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