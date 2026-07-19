Ministers slam Noreen Niazi's 'completely unacceptable' remarks

This collage of photos shows (from left) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani. — APP/INP/APP

Ministers condemn remarks on Marka-e-Haq conflict.

Govt links comments to anti-Pakistan narrative.

No clarification issued after controversial statement.

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi over her remarks on Marka-e-Haq, calling them “completely unacceptable” and against Pakistan’s integrity.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Niazi’s remarks were “regrettable” and “condemnable”, describing Marka-e-Haq as a historic victory that had been acknowledged globally. He said even US President Donald Trump had repeatedly referred to Pakistan’s victory.

“The entire nation condemns Noreen Niazi’s statement,” Fazal said, adding that her remarks were against Pakistan’s integrity, honour and dignity.

Separately, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry alleged that the PTI founder and his family had consistently pursued an anti-Pakistan narrative.

He claimed the party had made every effort to push Pakistan towards default, including writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and staging protests outside the financial institution. Talal also alleged that Noreen Niazi’s statement reflected a broader campaign against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani also criticised Niazi’s remarks, calling them “completely unacceptable” and “condemnable”.

He said Pakistan had given a “befitting response” to Indian aggression and questioned what message Niazi intended to send to Pakistan’s armed forces through such statements. Kayani also noted that no clarification had been issued following her controversial remarks.

In her remarks, she described Marka-e-Haq as a nexus between the Pakistan Armed Forces and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She alleged that the conflict had been staged in collaboration with Modi and claimed that he could have "fixed them in two minutes" if he had wanted to, but did not because Israel was behind them.

She further alleged that the objective was to secure Pakistan's recognition of Israel and claimed that Trump praised them for the same reason. She also questioned whether they would otherwise have appealed to Trump.

Noreen additionally claimed that the Abraham Accords were intended to be pursued and alleged that contacts existed between Pakistan and Israel.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Saturday issued a notice summoning Noreen over controversial remarks against state institutions.

The notice stated that Noreen had been found disseminating false, offensive and inflammatory content on social media aimed at defaming state institutions and promoting fake narratives.

It directed her to appear before the NCCIA's Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad at 12pm on July 20.

It further warned that non-compliance with the notice is punishable under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict between Pakistan and India from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

On May 6-7, India launched strikes against Pakistan after levelling what Islamabad described as baseless allegations linking it to an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan responded with force, leading to a military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The more than 80-hour war eventually stopped on May 10 after intervention from the United States, which saw multiple Indian jets and drones being downed, and bolstering Pakistan's image as a "net security stabiliser".