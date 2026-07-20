Spain crowned FIFA World Cup champions after beating Argentina

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the FIFA World Cup final against Spain on July 19, 2026. — Reuters

Spain's Ferran Torres scores extra-time winner.

Spain win their second World Cup title after their 2010 triumph.

Spain dominate possession and created better chances throughout.

EAST RUTHERFORD: Ferran Torres scored an extra-time winner as Spain defeated holders Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday and shatter Lionel Messi's dreams of a triumphant farewell to football's greatest stage.

Barcelona striker Torres lashed home a thumping finish in the 106th minute to reward a dominant display by Spain against an Argentina team who failed to register a single shot on target in 120 minutes.

A star-studded crowd of 80,663 that included US President Donald Trump packed East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium to see if Argentina captain Messi could crown his glittering career with a second World Cup victory.

But the 39-year-old maestro -- almost certainly playing in his final World Cup game -- was reduced to irrelevance as Spain took control early on against an Argentina team who committed a catalogue of cynical fouls throughout.

The South Americans' skulduggery ended with midfielder Enzo Fernandez being sent off after a brutal challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi in injury time.

For long periods though it looked as if Argentina may somehow hold on for a penalty shoot-out as Spain struggled to make the breakthrough.

But after Nico Williams had a goal controversially disallowed in extra time, Spain struck.

A lofted cross to the back post by Pedro Porro found Williams who nodded into the path of Torres to crash home the goal that would clinch Spain's second World Cup title after their maiden 2010 triumph.

"Ultimately, the goal belongs to 47 million people -- not just me or the 26 players," goal hero Torres said, referring to Spain's approximate population.

"At the end of the day, all finals are tough; when you're up against Messi, there's a certain nervousness, but we always believed in our football and in ourselves."

A clear sign of Argentina's frustration came in the 15th minute when Alexis Mac Allister went flying in with a studs-up challenge that struck Dani Olmo's ankle.

Mac Allister escaped an early yellow card although Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic only awarded a foul.

Spain made their presence felt moments later though, with Alex Baena poleaxing Messi with an elbow to the back that again escaped sanction.

Argentina continued to test referee Vincic's patience with a series of niggly challenges, and Nicolas Tagliafico was lucky not to be cautioned after raking Lamine Yamal's calf in a clumsy challenge.

Lopsided half

Spain meanwhile continued to probe for openings but Mikel Oyarzabal failed to seriously test Emi Martinez with a low shot that the Argentina goalkeeper gathered easily in the 39th minute.

Eventually though Vincic did reach for a yellow card, with Lisandro Martinez booked for a cynical challenge on Oyarzabal.

Martinez was substituted shortly afterwards with an apparent injury, veteran Nicolas Otamendi coming on in his place.

The final's controversial extended half-time show featuring the likes of Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber stretched to 27 minutes but did little to upset Spain's rhythm.

The Spanish piled on the pressure in a lopsided second half as Argentina hung on grimly.

Spain coach de la Fuente sent on Pedri and Ferran Torres for Fabian Ruiz and Oyarzabal and the chances continued with Argentina in full siege mode.

Yamal twisted away and chipped a cross for Torres, whose downward header was saved by Martinez.

Pedri and Cubarsi both lashed long-range shots that Martinez failed to grasp at the first attempt but somehow Argentina continued to hold on.

But the arrival of substitutes Williams and Mikel Merino gave fresh life to Spain's attacking momentum, and the onslaught continued.

Fernandez was booked for dissent in the 82nd minute before Torres and Rodri both fired long-range shots at Martinez.

Fernandez's dismissal left Argentina down to 10 men heading into extra time.

Martinez had one last save deep in stoppage time when Yamal's superb whipped free-kick was clawed wide.

The Spanish dominance continued in extra time, with Williams almost opening the scoring with a glancing header that Martinez got down well to save one-handed.

Moments later it looked as if Spain had made the breakthrough when Williams slid a low finish into the net but referee Vincic blew for a marginal foul on Nicolas Otamendi.

But the breakthrough came with Torres's winner.

Argentina made a desperate last raid on Spain's goal but La Roja held firm to seal victory.