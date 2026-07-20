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'Wholesome, beautiful': Messi, Yamal embrace wins hearts after World Cup final

Following Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina, Lamine Yamal walked over to Lionel Messi

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Published July 20, 2026

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain embrace after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. — Reuters
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain embrace after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. — Reuters

Following Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina, Lamine Yamal walked over to Lionel Messi, who sat on the pitch reflecting on another heartbreaking World Cup final defeat.

It marked the second time Messi had finished on the losing side in a World Cup final, having also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the 2014 decider.

This defeat came at the hands of Spain and Yamal, widely regarded as football's next global superstar.

After the final whistle, Yamal sought out Messi — who went face-to-face for the first time — and embraced him in a moment many fans interpreted as a symbolic handover between two generations of footballing greatness.

The gesture carried added significance as both players emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

Messi, born in June 1987, and Yamal, born in July 2007, both started the World Cup final, marking the first time in the tournament's history that starting players on opposing sides were separated by at least 20 years in age. Their birthdays are exactly 20 years and 19 days apart.

Before this match, Messi had called Yamal a “fantastic” player and said he had the potential of achieving something historic.

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