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Trump mocked for lingering on stage during Spain's trophy celebration

US president briefly lingers on stage as Infantino tried to lead him away while the Spanish team held trophy

By
Web Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy during the trophy presentation. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy during the trophy presentation. — Reuters

Spain won the Fifa World Cup 2026, beating Argentina in a dramatic final, but US President Donald Trump stole headlines for the wrong reasons after he remained on stage as the Spanish team lifted the trophy, drawing sharp criticism from social media users worldwide.

Despite being met by resounding boos as he walked onto the pitch with Fifa President Gianni Infantino, Trump gained attention at the end of the tournament.

Trump co-presented the trophy to Spain alongside Infantino. He briefly lingered on stage as Infantino tried to lead him away while the Spanish team held the trophy aloft in celebration, prompting social media users' criticism.

The 80-year-old US leader even did a quick version of his trademark "Trump dance" in front of the Spanish players.

“Donald Trump did not want to let Spain celebrate their win without him,” wrote a user, sharing a clip that shows Trump not walking off the stage.

“It happened again,” a user penned on social media after the 80-year-old president came into the spotlight again.

Netizens also slammed him over what they described as a disrespectful act.

The match is the first World Cup fixture that Trump has attended, in an unusual move for the US president, who relishes public events.

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