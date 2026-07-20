Every celebrity moment that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026

Keeping football fans on the edge of their seats, Spain finally defeated Argentina 1–0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

Forward Ferran Torres, later named as the Man of the Match, broke the deadlock in the 106th minute of the match with the only goal of the game, held at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), crowning Spain as world champions for the second time in history.

While the action on the pitch kept the football fans glued to their screens around the world, the tournament's biggest night also doubled as a showcase for Hollywood stars, global music icons, and pop culture moments.

Beyond the Pitch: All Iconic Celebrity Moments That Took Over the FIFA World Cup 2026

Tom Cruise’s opening speech:

The Mission Impossible star opened the FIFA World Cup final with an inspirational speech celebrating football’s power to unite people around the world.

"So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together,” he said creating a powerful moment. “Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness."

Timothee Chalamet carrying the official match ball:

Before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match kick off between Spain and Argentina, the Oscar nominee, who attended the event with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, carries the official match ball before the game.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky:

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted seated in the stands.

The Diamonds hitmaker was captured doing the Macarena dance at the FIFA World Cup Final with her sunglasses and a glass of a beverage in her hand while her longtime partner took a sip from his glass.

Madonna:

Madonna opened the show by performing her 2000 hit Music in the stadium tunnels and field edge, accompanied by Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

The Muppets & Gustavo Dudamel:

Animal from The Muppets performed a drum break alongside conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading orchestral musicians through Seven Nation Army.

BTS performed Dynamite

The seven-member K-pop sensation took the midfield stage next to perform their fan-favourite track Dynamite.

Justin Bieber:

Introduced by Jason Sudeikis, in character as Ted Lasso, Bieber slowed the tempo to perform an acoustic guitar version of his track Everything Hallelujah.

Hailey Bieber:

Hailey Bieber was spotted in the crowd as her husband performed at the debut FIFA World Cup Halftime Show.

BTS X Justin Bieber:

Taehyung V from BTS was the first to congratulate Justin after his performance.

BTS V and and the Baby hitmaker also hugged each other.

Shakira & Burna Boy:

The duo reunited to perform Dai Dai, their collaboration for the official 2026 World Cup song.

Coldplay & PS22 Chorus:

Curated by frontman Chris Martin, Coldplay closed the historic 27-minute interval alongside the Staten Island PS22 children's choir and Muppet characters to sing their new track We Dance.

Jay-Z and Beyonce:

The power couple was also spotted among other stars

David Beckham poses with BTS:

A fan captured video filmed Victoria Beckham's husband posing with RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V.

Matt Damon:

Even Matt Damon took some time out during his busy press run for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to witness the World Cup final

IShowSpeed meets BTS:

IShowSpeed had an energetic fan moment with BTS.

Dua Lipa:

A few weeks after coming back from her honeymoon, Dua Lipa attended the FIFA World Cup final alongside her husband Callum Turner.

Tom Cruise poses with BTS:

Ariana Grande:

Ariana Grande and her friends were on the screen during the match.

Blake Lively:

Blake Lively attended the finale with her gal pals.

From the star-studded halftime show to surprise celebrity interactions and viral fan encounters, the World Cup final created plenty of memorable moments off the field and backstage.