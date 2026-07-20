From Rocafonda to Fifa triumph: How Lamine Yamal became football's teenage phenomenon

Spain's Lamine Yamal (left) gives the trophy to Spain's King Felipe VI after winning the Fifa World Cup as Spain's Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia look on at York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, July 19, 2026. — Reuters

Spain's Lamine Yamal's rise has been so rapid that, at just 19, he is already regarded as the best young footballer in the world — and by some, the best player in world football.

"It's about being calm," Yamal once said in an interview with a foreign publication. "When I'm in the area with the ball, I decide what happens."

The quote summed up both his playing style and personality. Calm, composed and in complete control, Yamal has built his reputation on remarkable poise, technical brilliance and football intelligence.

The Spain winger — who turned 19 on Monday, July 13 — was part of the side that beat Argentina 1-0 in Sunday's Fifa World Cup final, a match widely touted as Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance.

Former Barcelona and France striker Thierry Henry captured Yamal's essence perfectly in an interview with Marca in May.

"That kid plays like he's back in his neighbourhood," Henry said.

Yamal grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class district of Mataro near Barcelona. His father worked as a building painter, while his mother was just 16 when he was born. His parents separated when he was still very young.

Although he grew up in a loving household, money was often tight.

"When you're young, sometimes you want things and can't have them," he told Spanish newspaper El Pais last month. "So you learn to accept that your life is like that and to appreciate everything your parents do. Seeing my mother struggle, seeing her try everything to make me happy… all of it made me grow up earlier."

Yamal developed his skills on the concrete football court near his home, a place he often says was the last place where he ever felt fear while playing the game.

Barcelona spotted his talent when he was seven years old, and at 12 he moved into the club's famed La Masia academy.

Even in youth football, his technical quality stood out, but so did his understanding of the game.

"The best and most remarkable thing about him is his football intelligence," former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes once told ESPN. "He is an all-round footballer."

Former Barcelona coach Xavi shared the same view after inviting the 15-year-old to train with the first team during the 2022-23 season.

"You could already see something different, something special," Xavi told The Athletic. "He made excellent decisions. He rarely made mistakes."

Youngest starter for Barcelona

Yamal made his Barcelona debut in April 2023, just months before turning 16 and started for the team in August the same year.

Within months, he became Barcelona's youngest starter, youngest league goalscorer and youngest player to feature in El Clasico.

He also made his Spain debut, scored on his international debut, signed a new contract featuring a $1.1 billion release clause and netted his first club goal.

His breakthrough continued at the European Championship.

He registered assists against Croatia, Georgia and Germany before producing one of the tournament's defining moments in the semi-final against France.

After France midfielder Adrien Rabiot suggested he would need to produce even more against his side, Yamal responded by posting on social media: "Only speak when it's time to say checkmate."

He then scored a stunning goal as Spain beat France 2-1.

"I've never seen anything like that in my life," France legend Zinedine Zidane said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente described it as "a touch of genius", while Xavi added: "The bigger the challenge, the more Lamine steps up."

Off the pitch, Yamal's rise has brought challenges.

He has spoken about being recognised from the age of 13 and balancing schoolwork while competing at the European Championship, where his performances turned him into a global superstar.

His club career has also featured remarkable highs, including dazzling displays against Inter Milan in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

'Phenomenon born every 50 years'

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi described him as "a phenomenon born every 50 years."

Yamal later finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings and inherited Barcelona's iconic No 10 shirt, previously worn by Messi, Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona.

There have also been difficult spells, with injuries and inconsistent form interrupting his progress.

He did not play between April 22 and Spain's Fifa World Cup opener against Cape Verde. He returned against Saudi Arabia but was substituted at half-time.

He completed full 90 minutes in the Round of 16 victory over Portugal.

Despite his age, Yamal has already amassed 32 international appearances — almost twice as many as Pele had at the same age. Maradona had earned 12 caps as a teenager, Messi 10 and Cristiano Ronaldo just two.

His goalscoring numbers at the same age also surpass those of both Messi and Ronaldo.

Even so, De la Fuente has repeatedly urged people not to compare him with Messi.

"We have to let him follow his own path," the Spain coach said before the Saudi Arabia match.

Instead, De la Fuente places him among history's creative geniuses.