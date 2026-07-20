London makes history with first-ever Nezabazi competition

First-ever tent pegging competition featured more than 100 pedigree horses and riders from across the United Kingdom and Pakistan. — Reporter

LONDON: The first-ever tent pegging competition was held in London, featuring more than 100 pedigree horses and riders from across the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Several Pakistani and Kashmiri Nezabazi groups travelled from Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester and other parts of the UK to participate in the historic event, which took place at a rugby ground in Acton. At least 16 leading riders travelled specially from Pakistan to compete – mainly from Jhelum, Multan and Pindi.

The event was organised by British Pakistani entrepreneurs Khwaja Bilal Hassan and Ahsan Hussain, who brought together a diverse group of Nezabazi enthusiasts from across the UK and Europe for the event.

Several Sikh Nezabazi groups from London participated in the event in tribute to the ancient Punjabi sport. 24 men’s teams competed, including three teams that travelled specially from Pakistan. The youngest Nezabazi taking part in the competition was nine years old.

The organisers said the competition was arranged to promote Pakistani culture and present a positive image of Pakistan to the wider world.

Pakistan High Commission Press Minister Ali Nawaz Malik attended the event to support the promotion of Pakistani culture. He said: “The Pakistan High Commission fully supported the competition and welcomed efforts to promote Pakistan’s traditional sports and cultural heritage in Britain. Children, adults and families have all come to watch the event.

"It is especially encouraging to see so many female riders taking part in tent pegging, a sport traditionally associated with men. Women’s participation is a very healthy and positive development, and the encouragement they are receiving is impressive. I believe Ahsan and Bilal have introduced a new sport to the city. Many Pakistanis living here were not previously aware that tent pegging was an established competitive sport.

— Reporter

Ali Nawaz Mlaik added: “It is now being introduced to a wider audience, and the large turnout shows that people are interested in learning about it as a sport and a healthy activity. I understand that the organisers plan to take the event to northern England and other parts of the country. This is not only a cultural and sporting activity. It also has business and commercial potential. I feel extremely happy and proud to witness the launch of this new sporting brand."

Yasmin Qureshi MP said: "It is wonderful to see tent pegging gaining popularity and the Pakistani community proudly showcasing one of Pakistan’s traditional sports. A large number of people have come to watch the competition, which shows the growing interest in the event.

The organisers deserve great credit because arranging an event of this scale requires a significant amount of time, effort, focus and planning. Everyone appears to be enjoying themselves, and the competition is helping people understand that Pakistan has many different sports and that tent pegging is one of its oldest traditional sporting activities.”