Spanish king hails World Cup heroes as celebration tour begins

Spain fans pack Cibeles Square in Madrid on July 20, 2026, as they await the arrival of Spain´s players one day after the national football team won their second World Cup title following a 1-0 victory against Argentina. — AFP

King Felipe VI meets Spanish delegation at Zarzuela Palace.

Says players were "united" on their "odyssey" to win tournament.

Large crowds in national team colours gather in Madrid.

Spain's Fifa World Cup winners were hailed by the country's king on Monday in Madrid after returning from the United States with the game's most desired trophy in tow.

King Felipe VI and the royal family met the Spanish delegation, led by captain Rodri and coach Luis de la Fuente, at Zarzuela Palace before the players continue their journey into the city with a million fans expected to celebrate with them.

"You have shown your grit, your resilience and your courage, always backed by your technical skill, your control and command of the game, combining head and heart," the king told La Roja's stars, who were dressed in suits.

Spain beat Argentina on Sunday in extra-time thanks to Ferran Torres's strike to clinch their second World Cup, following a first victory in 2010.

The king was joined by Queen Letizia, who wore a red dress to match the colour of the Spanish team's jerseys, and their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

Felipe greeted and shook hands with each player, leaning in for a hug with Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The king told the players they had been "united" on their "odyssey" to win the expanded 48-team tournament.

The squad is due to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and then take part in an open-top bus parade through central Madrid, where large crowds in national team colours had already gathered.

Spain captain Rodri held the World Cup trophy aloft at the top of the stairs as he descended from the Iberia plane that flew the team home after clinching their second star.

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente (left), Spain's midfielder Rodri (centre) and President of the Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan (third from left) pose with their trophy upon their arrival from the US after winning the 2026 World Cup, in Madrid Barajas' airport, on July 20, 2026. — AFP

Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday sparked an outpouring of national pride in the football-mad country.

Many younger supporters were not yet born when Andres Iniesta's extra-time goal against the Netherlands secured Spain's first World Cup in South Africa 16 years ago.

On Monday morning, the Castellana, Madrid's main avenue, bore the marks of a boozy evening — the tarmac strewn with trash, beer cans and shards of glass.

Among the last remaining supporters, some slept with grins on their faces on the pavement or on benches, while others were still staggering home as cleaning crews worked from the early hours to prepare the route for tonight's party.

Spain fans gather at Cibeles Square in Madrid ahead of the parade as they celebrate after winning the Fifa World Cup 2026, Madrid, Spain, July 20, 2026. — Reuters

Spain's World Cup winners' bus parade starts at the Prime Minister's residence Moncloa before heading to Cibeles square.

A ceremony involving the players will then be held at the square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by the Spanish national team and its supporters.

Some fans, who already had only a short night's sleep, are planning to celebrate again, like Bruno Gonzalez del Yerro, a 32-year-old financier.

"We'll have to celebrate it one way or another, given that it only happens every four years and that Spain hadn't won it for about (sixteen) years now — it definitely deserves a party," he said.

Both trophies

Spain's women's side won the World Cup in 2023, meaning for the first time a country has both trophies at the same time.

In 2030 Spain will defend their crown on home soil, as one of the World Cup hosts along with Portugal and Morocco.

The Spanish press was running out of superlatives to describe its heroes after they overcame favourites France in the semi-finals before downing Argentina.

"The kings of all-time!" wrote Marca, celebrating a "second star that will now be stitched onto the Spanish jersey after yet another masterclass in collective play."

On a tragic note, a 13-year-old boy was killed around midnight in the town of Ciudad Rodrigo in the west, after a fountain crumbled under the weight of supporters who had climbed onto it to celebrate Spain's victory.

Argentina, despite the presence of all-time great Lionel Messi, failed to create clear chances against Spain's well-organised and more positive side in the final.

US President Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino applaud after presenting the World Cup trophy to Spain after its victory in the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, July 19, 2026. — Reuters

Enzo Fernandez's red card left Argentina with their backs pinned to the wall and Barcelona forward Torres slammed home after fellow substitute Nico Williams teed him up.

"It's not my goal, it's the goal of 47 million people," said Spain's match-winner.

Messi had a sensational World Cup but drifted through the final like a ghost, shedding tears at the end. In Madrid, tears will also flow on Monday night, but tears of joy.