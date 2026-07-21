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La Liga chief accuses Fifa of 'destroying football industry'

Javier Tebas says "fundamentally flawed" system allowed Infantino to lead Fifa for a decade

By
AFP
|

Published July 21, 2026

La Liga president Javier Tebas speaks to the media at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, Spain, December 16, 2024. — Reuters
La Liga president Javier Tebas speaks to the media at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, Spain, December 16, 2024. — Reuters

The president of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas, accused Fifa of acting "irresponsibly" following the announcement of discussions regarding a possible 64-team World Cup in 2030, in an interview with an Italian sports daily published on Tuesday.

Tebas also said that Fifa president Gianni Infantino's time was "over", telling La Gazzetta dello Sport that there is a "system that is fundamentally flawed", which has allowed him to lead football's global governing body for a decade.

"The football industry is not just about the World Cup, however important it may be," he said.

"They are destroying the football industry — which generates tens of thousands of jobs — for an event that lasts 40 days and involves only a minority of players."

At the Fifa World Cup opening ceremony in June, Infantino mentioned "discussions about expanding to 64 teams" for the World Cup's centenary in 2030, which will be co-hosted primarily by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina also welcoming some matches.

"We have repeatedly expressed our concerns about the competition calendar. And now they want to organise a 64-team World Cup," Tebas added, emphasising that "it is the domestic leagues that keep this sport alive".

"We need fewer national teams and better protection for domestic football at all levels. They don't realise this and are making decisions irresponsibly," Tebas added.

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